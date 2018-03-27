Let's be friends

Published on Mar 27, 2018

Betsy and Thomas love puppies and think more could be done to share puppy love all over the world. If you are a smithie or jeweler feel free to use this video - maybe with a different thumbnail. Whatever your audience likes.



Let's share puppy love and licks all over cyberspace.



Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.