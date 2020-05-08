Taylor Swift Makes Big CONCERT Announcement!

Published on May 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TaylorSwift #CityOfLover #Lover



Taylor Swift fans were eagerly awaiting a big announcement after she dropped clue after clue, but her latest Instagram photo sparked even more debate as to whether she’s set to collab with an old friend or better yet, announce her newest single.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here on Clevver News, and as we all know by now, Taylor’s timing is never “just a coincidence,” so let the investigation begin…



The wine, the daisies, the SNAKES!… Taylor’s newest photo might have “big isolation” energy, but it screams BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, and fans went to work getting straight to the bottom of it.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr