Published on Feb 21, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the entire snowboard Halfpipe final from the 2018 Winter Olympics. Shaun White secured the Gold Medal at PyeongChang 2018, edging out Ayumu Hirano from Japan, making it his third halfpipe Gold!



