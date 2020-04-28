Lea Michele Is PREGNANT With First Baby!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#LeaMichele #LeaMichelePregnant #ZandyReichWe are no doubt jumping for Glee over here at Clevver with the exciting news that Lea Michele is expecting her first child.Hey everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad here delivering all this baby news. I guess what happens in social distancing doesn’t stay in social distancing! Before we dive in be sure to hit that subscribe button so you never to miss an update.Alright, so if you need to be caught up on Lea and Zandy Reich’s love story, well you’re in for a treat.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
Loading playlists...