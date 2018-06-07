Forlán talks Suárez

Loading...
Working...
PRESS CC FOR SUBTITLESFormer Uruguay striker and FIFA Legend Diego Forlán explains what he thinks makes Luis Suárez so unique. More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...Other FIFA Social Media Channels:www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupwww.instagram.com/fifaworldcupwww.twitter.com/fifacom
Loading playlists...