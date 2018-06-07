Forlán talks Suárez

FIFATV
2.2M
1,561 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 7, 2018

PRESS CC FOR SUBTITLES

Former Uruguay striker and FIFA Legend Diego Forlán explains what he thinks makes Luis Suárez so unique.

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
to add this to Watch Later

Add to