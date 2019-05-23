All That is Back! 😃 Lori Beth Returns as The Loud Librarian

Published on May 23, 2019

Brand new episodes of All That are coming your way – and so are some of your favorite classic characters like Lori Beth Denberg’s Loud Librarian! Kel Mitchell & Josh Server are also returning to All That to teach the new kids of comedy how it’s done. You don’t have to be quiet in the comments! Let us know which characters you want to see return! Ready yet? Get set! Catch the All New All That when it returns June 15th on Nick!



Fresh on the ‘Tube, stop, look, and watch—ready yet, get set it's All That! The All That Official channel is the ONLY place to see Nickelodeon’s epic sketch-comedy series, All That, on YouTube! On this channel, you’ll find musical performances, guest star appearances, and classic skits like Good Burger, Ask Ashley, Everyday French with Pierre Escargot, Repair Man-Man-Man-Man, and many more featuring the veteran cast including fan favorites such as Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Amanda Bynes. But wait, there’s more— tune in every Tuesday and Thursday for an epic dose of ’90s and ‘00s nostalgia plus classic videos served up with a new modern twist.