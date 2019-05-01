#FailedCoup #Venezuela #TuckerCarlson

Guaido coup failure, D.C. swamp support for war in Venezuela remains high

The Duran
Published on May 1, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 156.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's spectacular failure to start a military uprising against the Maduro government on Tuesday.

Puppet Guaido's poorly executed coup has not discouraged D.C. swamp warmongers (on both sides of the aisle) and their mainstream media stenographers, from continuing to push for war with Venezuela.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson appears to be one the few cable news hosts asking the simple question, "When was the last time we [U.S.] successfully meddled in the political life of another country?"

