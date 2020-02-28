Top 10 Men's Hockey Drag Flicks at the Olympics | Top Moments

Check out the Top 10 most powerful Drag Flicks that Men's Hockey has to offer! Which one is your Favorite? Let us know in the comments!
10) VR Raghunath (IND) - Rio 2016: IND vs NED
9) Gonzalo Peillat (ARG) - London 2012: ARG vs GER
8) Sohail Abbas (PAK) - London 2012: PAK vs RSA
7) Justin Reid Ross (RSA) - London 2012: RSA vs ARG
6) Calum Giles (GBR) - Sydney 2000: GBR vs IND
5) Mike van der Weerden (NED) - London 2012: NED vs GER
4) Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) - Rio 2016: IND vs IRL
3) Sandeep Singh (IND) - London 2012: IND vs NZL
2) Chris Ciriello (AUS) - London 2012 AUS vs PAK
1) Sohail Abbas (PAK) - Sydney 2000: PAK vs AUS
