Published on Jul 29, 2019

Yemeni graduates of Aden's University gathered to attend their graduation ceremony.

Some of them are confused about their future due to the ongoing conflicts in Yemen.

They don't pin much hope on getting jobs here due to the unstable political situation.

However, others are positive about the end of the war and wish to make contribution to their motherland.

The 4-year civil war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million others, and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.