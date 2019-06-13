Boniek: "The tournament has shown that Poland is a wonderful and open country"

Published on Jun 13, 2019

With the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 fast approaching, Polish Football Association president and Biało-czerwoni legend Zbigniew Boniek sat down with FIFA.com to offer perspective on the competition and beyond.



Boniek says he is extremely happy with how the U-20 World Cup has gone in his home country both in the stands and on the pitch. In terms of the final, the Polish football great considers Ukraine to be slight favourites, but also points out the qualities that have enabled Korea Republic to get so far.