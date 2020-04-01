Harry Styles DEVASTATED Over Family Separation Amid Quarantine

Published on Apr 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#HarryStyles #StayHome #WithMe



While many are attempting to relax and stay safe in self-quarantine, Harry Styles reveals he isn’t exactly having the best time causing him to be really sad!



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice social distancing, buuuut Harry Styles is taking social distancing to a whole new level… all because he’s stuck in California.



Concerts around the world have either been cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and unfortunately so was Harry’s “Love on Tour” tour.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad