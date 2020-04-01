#HarryStyles #StayHome #WithMe

Harry Styles DEVASTATED Over Family Separation Amid Quarantine

Clevver News
4.65M
2,250 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#HarryStyles #StayHome #WithMe

While many are attempting to relax and stay safe in self-quarantine, Harry Styles reveals he isn’t exactly having the best time causing him to be really sad!

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice social distancing, buuuut Harry Styles is taking social distancing to a whole new level… all because he’s stuck in California.

Concerts around the world have either been cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and unfortunately so was Harry’s “Love on Tour” tour.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to