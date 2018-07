Published on Jul 12, 2018

The Volunteer Programme at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been a huge success story. From welcoming fans at Stadia to supporting the technical operations at the event, the Volunteers have played a vital role in making sure the FIFA World Cup has been enjoyed by so many. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, FIFA Legends Michel Salgado and Julio Baptista and head of the Programme Tatyana Gomzyakove all attended an event to celebrate the Volunteers. Enjoy!