Can Taiwan Save the Indo-Pacific from China?

Taiwan is on the front lines of a battle with the Chinese Communist Party. And few people understand that like DPP Legislator Wang Ting-Yu. He’s Chairman of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. I sat down with him in Tainan to discuss the tactics the Communist Party is using to destroy democracy, and how Taiwan can save the Indo-Pacific region from a dangerous authoritarian state.
