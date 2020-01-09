Can Taiwan Save the Indo-Pacific from China?

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Taiwan is on the front lines of a battle with the Chinese Communist Party. And few people understand that like DPP Legislator Wang Ting-Yu. He’s Chairman of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. I sat down with him in Tainan to discuss the tactics the Communist Party is using to destroy democracy, and how Taiwan can save the Indo-Pacific region from a dangerous authoritarian state.



