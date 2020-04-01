All Max Whitlock 🇬🇧 medal performances at the Olympics | Athlete Highlights

Britain's artistic gymnast Max Whitlock is the most successful gymnast in his nation's history with twelve medals and five titles in Olympic and World Championships. Furthermore, he became Britain's first-ever gold medallist in artistic gymnastics when he won both the men's Floor and Pommel Horse exercises at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. All in all, Whitlock won five Olympic medals (All-Around, Team, Floor Exercise and twice on Pommel Horse), two golds and three bronzes. Enjoy watching all his medal performances from London 2012 and Rio 2016!

