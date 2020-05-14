#KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson #KhloeKardashianPregnant

Khloe Kardashian Takes LEGAL Action In Paternity Scandal!

Clevver News
4.7M
2,023 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson #KhloeKardashianPregnant
Just on the heels of the recent drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby backlash, they are now finding themselves in even more hot water as they prepare to take legal action…

What a wild week it’s been for Khloe Kardashian, who has been the center of pregnancy rumors, more specifically surrounding Tristan Thompson pregnancy rumors.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to