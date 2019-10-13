Meet the canoe champion who builds his own rowing machines | Original Fuel

Published on Oct 13, 2019

As the first-ever Georgian athlete to compete in canoe at the Olympic Games, Zaza Nadiradze has had to build his own training machines. But nothing has stopped him – not even harsh conditions – from becoming a world-class athlete.



In the former Soviet Union, athletes representing young republics have forged their own path to DIY training and Olympic success: https://oly.ch/of_en



