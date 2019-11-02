#nyc #mta

Is Trump Right About NYC Being A Lost Crap Hole???

WeAreChange
611K
24,276 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 2, 2019

Is Trump Right About NYC Being A Lost Crap Hole???
#nyc #mta

Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com

🥼MERC: https://teespring.com/stores/wearechange
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱‍♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange

Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800

OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate

We take Crypto Coins

🤑Bitcoin - 143d3ec4GFe75zNEiUA2sbU9b6YP9L6c48
🤑BCH - qzhx3ajjpjxt27ts4q90tfem6qesm4dhv5e0ecyll4
💲Dash - XiZebHViTKxjngJ8U8Gekbz34XDcMjKe29
💰ETH - 0xe3fe145aa53fda2dbe4b65a8874f027b82d90811
👨🏻‍💻Bittube - bxdigY3LEr3hL2cScYqTJaiafeDxhpt9bK9FcxXbkuFeDyc9sZfF97iAmqSPR6NyfQ8wp34d7PeAU95gsZYQBpib1YEKz5aY4
💲Monero - 466jSETYBr3R9qWJS15biBbxwZsZwE86wEMT9NogvfZS2tY7v8QsgZZ4ifPesVLr8xgaTCK32dcLoiMXi7DEM25V7t3o3z4
💰EOS - https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%...

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to