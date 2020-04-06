Italy's Dramatic Rhythmic Gymnastics Performance to the Gladiator Theme | Music Monday

Published on Apr 6, 2020

The Italian Rhythmic Gymnastics team just barely missed a Medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Bejing (China) with their very dramatic and accurate routine to Hans Zimmer's Gladiator theme. Enjoy the full performance again!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



