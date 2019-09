Published on Sep 23, 2019

Silvio Grecco after collecting the The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2019 at Milan's Teatro alla Scala.



Football is for everyone, and nobody understands this more than Silvia Grecco. Her son Nickollas is blind and has been diagnosed with mild autism. Silvia’s lifelong love for football has guided her in her methods of helping Nickollas cope with day-to-day life. Her fanatical support for Palmeiras has also been transferred to her son, who she takes to matches – where she narrates the action for him.