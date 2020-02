Published on Feb 10, 2020

Towns in New Hampshire will open polls shortly after midnight on Tuesday to kick off the quadrennial U.S. presidential primaries.

Dixville Notch, a small town in New Hampshire's northeast corner, is the first in the nation to vote in the primaries and on the Election Day.

The town is well known for its longstanding tradition of midnight vote, a symbolic event which started in 1960 to mark the casting of the first ballots and the elections' initial results.