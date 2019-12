Published on Dec 4, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Jog to the cone while swinging your arms from side to side. On the way back, perform sidesteps with double‑handed bounces.



Key points:

• Torso rotation to be kept to minimum while arms are being swung

• Eyes to be kept on ball throughout

• Ball to be stopped at shoulder height when bouncing it

Repetitions: Two (one clockwise, one anticlockwise).