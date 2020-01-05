Millie Bobby Brown SKIPS OUT On 2020 Golden Globes!

Published on Jan 5, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about her attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes and sadly we aren’t going to see her or some of our other favorite stars!



What’s going on everyone it’s Dani Golub with Clevver News and man oh man did some of our favorite stars get snubbed from this year’s Golden Globes nominations and they were absent from the red carpet, rightfully so!



Alright so if you were straining your eyes like I was to see if Millie Bobby Brown would stuntin on the red carpet… well sorry, put some eye drops in because our girl sat this year out!



Stranger Things was among many amazing shows that got snubbed this year from any Golden Globes nominations! It’s one of the most surprising snubs seeing as it’s like one of the biggest, baddest and best shows on Netflix!



Millie Bobby Brown definitely deserved a nomination for her role in the series. Every season, she has stolen the show with her performances. There’s so much involved in playing the role of Eleven, and it’s not like she’s playing a normal teenager.



But I digress!



Millie spoke out about her not attending this year’s golden globes and while it was short, sweet and to the point… Eleven has spoken!



A fan tweeted, “I think Millie’s going to the golden globes this year, GOD PLS!” To which Millie replied, “not this year.”



Like I said short, sweet and to the point, but I can’t help but think there is a bit of resentment coming from Mills! That’s just my opinion.



Another notable snub include “Euphoria” and the main star, Zendaya!



Okay, so if you haven’t seen Euphoria… what in the world are you waiting for. It was honestly the BIGGEST BREAKOUT show of 2019 and legit took the media by storm!



From the storyline, to the makeup to the character arcs, people instantly fell in love with this series, but clearly the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wasn’t in love like the rest of us!



And like I said… ZENDAYA, our girl, our kween… didn’t receive ANY nominations for her role of Rue, a drug addicted teenager trying to stay sober and complete high school without losing control!



It was an intense, emotional and multidimensional role which was oh-so deserving of a nomination!



Clearly, I love Euphoria and cannot wait for the season 2 to debut sometime this year!



Other snubs include Greta Gerwig the writer and director of the new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 19th century classic Little Women. Not coincidentally, the filmmaker was also overlooked by the HFPA for her breakthrough 2017 feature, Lady Bird.



While Gerwig missed out on a directing nod, the film did receive two Globe nominations, one for Saiorse Ronan and another for Alexandre Desplat. While Gerwig praised Ronana and Desplat for their nominations, she admitted she was a bit discouraged saying, “It’s always a bummer, because of course it’s nice to be recognized. But there was so much beautiful work done this year by women filmmakers — truly extraordinary, groundbreaking work, and I would love to see that recognized. It deserves to be placed there alongside all the other work.”



Also, Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage was left out of the nominees list from this year’s Golden Globes. GOT ended this year after 8 seasons and many wild storylines!



While I understand not EVERYONE can get nominated, I do feel Millie Bobby Brown was deserving of a nomination and possibly a Golden Globes win! But I’m curious to know what you think.



Did you think Millie was a bit sour about getting snubbed and that’s why she didn’t attend? What did you think of her directly responding to that fan? Finally, what did you think of Zendaya, Greta and Peter Dinklage’s snubs? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below!



