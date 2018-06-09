Rival Hug Manifesto

Published on Jun 9, 2018

The beauty of football lies in the diversity of fans from all over the world coming together to share their passion and celebrate the beautiful game. Transcending the differences in jerseys that will soon be seen at the FIFA World Cup™ is the unifying love for football that is felt by fans from every corner of the globe. Fans have the chance to win an exclusive trip to Russia including 2 tickets to the FIFA World Cup™ final by capturing a moment with a fan from a different team and sharing it on social under #RivalHug. Share your moment with a rival fan now and enter to win!



