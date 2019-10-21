President Trump Leaves Troops in Syria at Request of Israel

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
For the third time, President Trump has promised to withdraw all US troops from Syria. But today he announced he will leave troops at the request of Israel.#Israel #Syria #TrumpMy Faith & Family Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXb5...My ASMR Channel:https://www.youtube.com/mysteries333My Personal Channel:https://www.youtube.com/jake333💙💙💙 New Blackstone Merchandise here: https://blackstone-intelligence.mysho...💚 SUBSCRIBE TO JAKE'S EMAIL LIST:https://www.blackstoneintel.com/newsl...-----------------------------------------------------------------💙 DONATIONS BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EndTimesNewsR...PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/EndTimesNewsReportDONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiXEthereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4GqhDONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:Jake MorphoniosPO Box 1333Kernersville, NC 27285(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.) -----------------------------------------------------------------💜 BOOK WISH LIST:If you would like to donate a book to me from my Amazon Wish List to help with my research, you can do so here: http://a.co/aDwJtQQ----------------------------------------------------------------💛 News tips or media inquiries: jake@blackstoneintel.com-----------------------------------------------------------------🧡 Connect to Jake on Social Media:D Tube: https://d.tube/#!/c/morphoniosSteemit: https://www.steemit.com/@morphoniosFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/endtimesnews...Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios_
Loading playlists...