FIFA Medical Network: Prof Roald Bahr

Published on Oct 29, 2019

Prof Roald Bahr is Head of the Aspetar Sports Injury and Illness Prevention Programme and is also a Professor of Sports Medicine and the Chair of the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre at the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences. In addition, he is the Chief Medical Officer and Department Chair for Olympiatoppen and the Department of Sports Medicine at the Norwegian Olympic Training Centre in Oslo.



In this video Prof Bahr discussed some of the challenges with managing injuries in elite youth athletes and reflects on whether we might actually be “destroying our best athletes”.