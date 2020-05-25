Egyptians stay indoors on fast-breaking day under anti-coronavirus measures

New China TV
890K
53 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 25, 2020

Egypt celebrated on Sunday the fast-breaking day amid tight anti-COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead of flocking to public places for celebration, Egyptians have been kept indoor in the 6-day holiday.
Egypt ordered the closure of public places and suspension of public transportation during the Eid al-Fitr to contain the virus.
Meanwhile, the curfew in Egypt lasts for 13 hours instead of nine to avoid gatherings.
Egypt has so far confirmed 17,265 COVID-19 cases, including 764 deaths and 4,807 recoveries.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to