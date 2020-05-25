Egyptians stay indoors on fast-breaking day under anti-coronavirus measures

Published on May 25, 2020

Egypt celebrated on Sunday the fast-breaking day amid tight anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

Instead of flocking to public places for celebration, Egyptians have been kept indoor in the 6-day holiday.

Egypt ordered the closure of public places and suspension of public transportation during the Eid al-Fitr to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, the curfew in Egypt lasts for 13 hours instead of nine to avoid gatherings.

Egypt has so far confirmed 17,265 COVID-19 cases, including 764 deaths and 4,807 recoveries.