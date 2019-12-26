#Sheroes

[Sheroes] Marta's Impassioned World Cup Plea Inspires Generations

Published on Dec 26, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’, FIFA is proud to bring you #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.

The eighth episode of our series and final of the year features superstar Brazil forward Marta, who produced two of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™'s most memorable moments: first by becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, then by delivering an iconic message during a post-match interview: 'The future of women's football is depending on YOU to survive.'

