Published on Jan 5, 2017

Video je tu. Prvo ga pogledaš. Onda umreš.



Samara se vraća u novom nastavku filma Krug.



Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/BlitzDistribu...



Connect with "KRUG 3" online:

WEBSITE: http://www.RingsMovie.co.uk



Paramount Pictures International

With over 100 years of experience entertaining audiences, Paramount Pictures expands its reach through Paramount Pictures International (PPI). PPI markets and distributes its films globally, enabling viewers all around the world to enjoy titles such as The Godfather, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Paranormal Activity, Transformers, and many more.



VISIT US ON THE WEB:

http://www.blitz.rs/



LIKE US ON FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/blitzsrbija/



KRUG 3 | Trailer #2 | Croatia | Paramount Pictures International