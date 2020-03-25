#gabbiehanna #Adultolescence #youtube

Gabbie Hanna Throws Shade At Herself!

Published on Mar 25, 2020

So while everyone is spending undoubtedly a lot more time on social media during this period of self-quarantining, Gabbie Hannah’s recent tweet has her seemingly poking fun at herself and bringing some comical relief at this challenging time.

It's no secret Gabbie has been involved in her fair share of YouTube controversies since getting her start on Vine.

One of which centered around her poetry book Adultolescence, which was released back in 2017, but it’s the year 2020, and Gabbie isn’t letting us forget about the controversy surrounding the book.




