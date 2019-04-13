John Pilger: Julian Assange Exposed US' 'KILL THEM ALL' Mentality!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Apr 13, 2019
We speak to legendary journalist and film-maker John Pilger who discusses the arrest of Julian Assange after his asylum status was revoked by Lenin Moreno of Ecuador and subsequent removal from the Ecuadorian Embassy. He discusses the importance of Wikileaks’ work, why it is a threat to the United States, the danger the arrest poses to journalists everywhere and the possibility of extradition to the US.