Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
555K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
8
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
9
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 35 minutes ago
Category
News & Politics
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Steve Bannon: Schiff did Trump a great service with impeachment hearings
- Duration: 14:57.
Fox News
1,215,699 views
New
14:57
Tsai Ing-Wen's strategic gamble on US-Taiwan ties | Insight | Full Episode
- Duration: 46:22.
CNA
Recommended for you
46:22
America's Worst Heist: The Unperfect Crime (Crime Documentary) | Real Stories
- Duration: 1:40:41.
Real Stories
Recommended for you
New
1:40:41
China is erasing its border with Hong Kong
- Duration: 14:25.
Vox
Recommended for you
14:25
How will Beijing respond to Hong Kong election results and leaked Uighur documents?
- Duration: 10:44.
PBS NewsHour
113,915 views
New
10:44
Do Airlines Make Money From First Class?
- Duration: 14:09.
CNBC
875,240 views
New
14:09
2020 November Democratic Debate in Atlanta | The Daily Show
- Duration: 14:01.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Recommended for you
14:01
The Spectacular Rise and Fall of WeWork
- Duration: 13:29.
Bloomberg
Recommended for you
13:29
NBC Nightly News Broadcast (Full) - November 27th, 2019 | NBC Nightly News
- Duration: 21:05.
NBC News
192,646 views
New
21:05
WeWork - The $47 Billion Disaster
- Duration: 19:59.
ColdFusion
Recommended for you
19:59
Under threat: Venice's need to rescue its future | DW Documentary
- Duration: 27:45.
DW Documentary
1,343,676 views
27:45
House Invites Trump to Next Impeachment Hearing: A Closer Look
- Duration: 11:25.
Late Night with Seth Meyers
2,018,744 views
New
11:25
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Chinese spy spills secrets to expose Communist espionage | 60 Minutes Australia
- Duration: 40:49.
60 Minutes Australia
1,004,115 views
New
40:49
Xi Jinping welcomes foreign leaders at Yanqi Lake in Beijing
- Duration: 1:31:59.
New China TV
Recommended for you
1:31:59
President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong
- Duration: 28:19.
New China TV
Recommended for you
28:19
New Money: The Greatest Wealth Creation Event in History (2019) - Full Documentary
- Duration: 1:12:05.
Stansberry Research
Recommended for you
1:12:05
Al Jazeera English | Live
Al Jazeera English
1,960 watching
Live now
How to Start a Speech
- Duration: 8:47.
Conor Neill
Recommended for you
8:47
Australia's China Problem
- Duration: 12:11.
Wendover Productions
Recommended for you
12:11
CNN's interview with Tom Walker takes an unexpected turn
- Duration: 21:06.
CNN
41,454 views
New
21:06
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...