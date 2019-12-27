Zendaya & Hunter Schafer Win Best On-Screen Kiss Of 2019!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

2019 hasn’t been a particularly romantic year. Sorry, but it just hasn’t. With all the breakups, separations, and everything in between, we’ve tried to get a firm grasp on the few super romantic moments that we were given this year. And there’s not much that is more romantic than a good on-screen kiss. What’t up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and there were a few kisses this year that made us believe in love again, even if the actors and actresses doing the kisses didn’t work out.Like Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. On camera, they steamed up the town of Riverdale when Reggie and Veronica had their first kiss in January. Just a few months earlier, Camila and Charles sparked relationship rumors when she posted a photo of them getting cozy on a beach blanket.Well those ended up being very true rumors! They were confirmed to be in a relationship shortly after.But unfortunately, the end of the year brought a breakup for these two. But at least we will always have their kiss.But they weren’t the only super kiss this year. “Aquaman” got a lot of press this year. But besides from Nicole Kidman’s performance, there was a lot of talk about one scene in particular.It was that kiss scene that was first seen in the promo of the movie - between Jason Mamoa and Amber Heard.The missiles firing between them, their legs wrapping around each other, both of their long locks flowing in the water. It’s a timeless kiss, and had to make our list this year. Fleabag swept at the Emmys earlier this year. The BBC original show is in it’s second season, which came out in March after a 3 year hiatus.The show was never afraid to be taboo, but this season, they took things to the next level when they introduced the character known widely as “hot priest”. The sexual tension was palpable all through the season, since, you know, priests aren’t supposed to engage in relationships - kissing included.But all that tension boiled over when Fleabag and Hot Priest kissed in the confessional booth. Euphoria came out for the first time this year and changed the way that we see high school portrayed on screen.It also introduced us to a darker side of Zendaya. And it also introduced us to the new emerging actress Hunter Schafer. The two exchanged a couple of kisses back and forth during the first season. And this one really left a mark on viewers.The camera work made the kiss all the more memorable, too. This next kiss was on a much smaller screen, but it was still one of the biggest deals on social media. You already know I’m talking about this smush fest. The performances in this short film are just palpable! And look, if we’re going to include Shawn and Camila, we also have to include Miley and Cody.Again, this one was on a smaller screen too. Someone managed to catch them kissing on their phone camera and posted it to the internet.And they haven’t stopped since. So there you have it! Some of this year’s best kisses. A silver lining in these dark times. Tell me what you think of them in the comment section below.And then click that subscribe button if you want to see even more kisses like these! Hopefully 2020 is more romantic for us!



