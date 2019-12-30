Travis Scott ADDRESSES Split From Kylie Jenner!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

Are you like us and wondering what the heck is going on between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? Are they together? Are they separated? Well, we’ve got a hidden clue to their relationship…



What’s up guys, I’m Dani Golub with Clevver News and keeping up with Kylie’s love life used to be pretty easy, you know in comparison to some of the other Karjenners -- looking at you, Khloe. But ever since Kylie and Stormi’s dad called off their relationship, we’ve been a bit confused.



Well, it looks like the rapper has given us the tiniest insight to why they broke up in the first place.



Travis decided to end the decade with a brand new compilation album called “Jack Boys,” which features several artists off his label, Cactus Jack Records.



In the new song, “Gatti,” travis seemingly references Kylie and a possible reason they ended their relationship -- it came down to lifestyle differences. Take a look:



Hi lyrics go as follows… "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate / I took a chance, it's a lot to take."



Now to be clear, Travis doesn’t mention his ex by name, but it doesn’t take an investigative journalist to put the dots together…



Travis is constantly on the road, whether it be for his own tours, playing festivals all over the world, or supporting his artists. And he draws in MAJOR crowds. Just look at this audience!



Kylie on the other hand is the definition of hibernation -- and no shade either. The reality star’s got her reasons.



First of all, she’s a young mother to Stormi and puts her daughter above everything else. Remember when Kylie practically disappeared during her pregnancy? She announced the birth with a heartfelt explanation to fans on why she stayed away:



She said, “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”



Since Stormi arrived, Kylie definitely hasn’t shied away on that level, but she does stick around Los Angeles a LOT. Kylie Cosmetics, her billion dollar business, is located in southern california, for starters. She recently gave us an office tour.



Plus, Kylie has been sharing more personal videos on her youtube channel inside her home with stormi, like her most recent: baking christmas cookies with her daughter!



Then of course, there’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which mostly films in LA. And we can’t have Kylie missing dramatic moments like when the family all found out about her BFF, Jordyn Woods, kissing Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson:



And listen. It’s not like Kylie NEVER goes out. Just last month, she and Stormi flew to Houston, Texas, to support Travis for his Astroworld festival. She shared several behind the scenes photos from the show!



And she, Travis, Stormi and friends all took a trip to Italy for the reality star’s 22nd birthday



By comparison though, Travis is constantly on the road, and Kylie only rarely joins along. Their lifestyles are just very different.

Ok, but this doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of love between these two, even if they’re on a break. It’s clearly amicable.



Travis attended the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party last week, accompanied by his leading lady, Stormi, and Kylie of course.



And Kylie is VERY supportive of Travis’s career. When “Jack Boys” dropped, the reality star proudly shared the album to her millions of fans on Instagram.



A source told US Weekly the couple is extremely close, despite being exes.



“They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”



Alright, but let’s hear from you.



What do YOU think is happening here? Was Travis just tired of living a boring life of hibernation? And do you think they’ll eventually work it out, or will co parenting be their only tie?

