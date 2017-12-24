Thunderbird New Design, UBports, NVIDIA Code Drop, Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Issue | This Week in Linux 19

Published on Dec 24, 2017

http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere

On this episode of This Week in Linux, Ubuntu disabled downloads for the 17.10 ISO. We'll talk about why and what is being done to solve it. We'll check out some Good News from Thunderbird, UBPorts, Solus, Amazon, and more. Then we'll take a look at some interesting command-line tools that had updates this week. Steam's Winter Sale is currently live for those looking to save money on some Linux Gaming. Later in the show, the Libretro team is dealing with some license violators are jumping in on the new pre-packaged emulation market and then we'll look at some potentially goods news from NVIDIA. All that and much more!



Segment Index:

00:45 = Patreon Only Extras Info

01:18 = Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Downloads Disabled - https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop

03:50 = Thunderbird is Getting a New Look - https://medium.com/thunderbird-mail/i...

05:23 = Flatpak 0.10.2 - https://flatpak.org/

06:07 = Snapcraft 2.38, Classic Snaps & more - https://www.spotify.com/us/download/l...

07:55 = Firefox & Silk on Amazon Fire TV - https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2017/12...

09:32 = Collabora's CODE 3.0 - https://www.collaboraoffice.com/code/

10:29 = Gradio 7.0 Released - https://github.com/haecker-felix/gradio

11:01 = Vimb 3.1.0 - https://fanglingsu.github.io/vimb/

12:46 = Tizonia 0.11.0 - https://github.com/tizonia/tizonia-op...

13:31 = Translate Shell 0.9.6.6 - https://github.com/soimort/translate-...

14:25 = FSF Adds Purism's PureOS to Approved List - https://www.gnu.org/distros/free-dist...

15:07 = LSI 0.7.2 & Solus 4 News - https://solus-project.com/2017/12/19/...

17:32 = Eelo: Linux* Mobile Project - https://eelo.io/

18:45 = UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch (OTA-3) - https://ubports.com/blog/latest-news-...

20:02 = Libretro Team Up Against License Violators - https://www.libretro.com/index.php/ap... = Lakka on Episode 16 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvrRR...

25:30 = tuxdigital.com/steamsale - http://tuxdigital.com/steamsale

27:06 = Dimension Drive - http://www.dimensiondrive.com/

27:59 = NVIDIA Code Drop and Ends 32Bit Support - https://lists.freedesktop.org/archive...

29:16 = NVIDIA To Stop Offering 32-bit Driver Support - http://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answer...

30:41 = SFLC vs SFC: Round 2 - https://www.softwarefreedom.org/blog/... & https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2017/d... = SFLC vs SFC: Round 1 on Episode 13 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMmn4...

33:43 = Outro & Christmas Shirt Reveal :)