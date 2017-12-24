Thunderbird New Design, UBports, NVIDIA Code Drop, Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Issue | This Week in Linux 19

TuxDigital
3.3K
681 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 24, 2017

http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere || https://tuxdigital.com/patreon
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Ubuntu disabled downloads for the 17.10 ISO. We'll talk about why and what is being done to solve it. We'll check out some Good News from Thunderbird, UBPorts, Solus, Amazon, and more. Then we'll take a look at some interesting command-line tools that had updates this week. Steam's Winter Sale is currently live for those looking to save money on some Linux Gaming. Later in the show, the Libretro team is dealing with some license violators are jumping in on the new pre-packaged emulation market and then we'll look at some potentially goods news from NVIDIA. All that and much more!

TuxDigital Links:
- http://tuxdigital.com
- https://tuxdigital.com/patreon
- http://michaeltunnell.com
- https://visuex.com

----------------------------------

Segment Index:
00:45 = Patreon Only Extras Info
01:18 = Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Downloads Disabled - https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
03:50 = Thunderbird is Getting a New Look - https://medium.com/thunderbird-mail/i...
05:23 = Flatpak 0.10.2 - https://flatpak.org/
06:07 = Snapcraft 2.38, Classic Snaps & more - https://www.spotify.com/us/download/l...
07:55 = Firefox & Silk on Amazon Fire TV - https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2017/12...
09:32 = Collabora's CODE 3.0 - https://www.collaboraoffice.com/code/
10:29 = Gradio 7.0 Released - https://github.com/haecker-felix/gradio
11:01 = Vimb 3.1.0 - https://fanglingsu.github.io/vimb/
12:46 = Tizonia 0.11.0 - https://github.com/tizonia/tizonia-op...
13:31 = Translate Shell 0.9.6.6 - https://github.com/soimort/translate-...
14:25 = FSF Adds Purism's PureOS to Approved List - https://www.gnu.org/distros/free-dist...
15:07 = LSI 0.7.2 & Solus 4 News - https://solus-project.com/2017/12/19/...
17:32 = Eelo: Linux* Mobile Project - https://eelo.io/
18:45 = UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch (OTA-3) - https://ubports.com/blog/latest-news-...
20:02 = Libretro Team Up Against License Violators - https://www.libretro.com/index.php/ap... = Lakka on Episode 16 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvrRR...
25:30 = tuxdigital.com/steamsale - http://tuxdigital.com/steamsale
27:06 = Dimension Drive - http://www.dimensiondrive.com/
27:59 = NVIDIA Code Drop and Ends 32Bit Support - https://lists.freedesktop.org/archive...
29:16 = NVIDIA To Stop Offering 32-bit Driver Support - http://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answer...
30:41 = SFLC vs SFC: Round 2 - https://www.softwarefreedom.org/blog/... & https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2017/d... = SFLC vs SFC: Round 1 on Episode 13 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMmn4...
33:43 = Outro & Christmas Shirt Reveal :)

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to