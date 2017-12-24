Thunderbird New Design, UBports, NVIDIA Code Drop, Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Issue | This Week in Linux 19

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere || https://tuxdigital.com/patreon On this episode of This Week in Linux, Ubuntu disabled downloads for the 17.10 ISO. We'll talk about why and what is being done to solve it. We'll check out some Good News from Thunderbird, UBPorts, Solus, Amazon, and more. Then we'll take a look at some interesting command-line tools that had updates this week. Steam's Winter Sale is currently live for those looking to save money on some Linux Gaming. Later in the show, the Libretro team is dealing with some license violators are jumping in on the new pre-packaged emulation market and then we'll look at some potentially goods news from NVIDIA. All that and much more!