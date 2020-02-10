Drag Race FOMO w/ Ross Mathews | Logo TV

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
What are Ross Mathews thoughts on some of the most iconic lip syncs from RuPaul's Drag Race & RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars he wasn't there for? Find out as he plays #DragRace FOMO! Plus some tea on Season 12 premiering Feb 28th on VH1!
