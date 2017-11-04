2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying ROUNDUP (October 2017)

Published on Nov 4, 2017

October was a pivotal month on the road to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with 15 teams securing their place at next summer's tournament. We round up action from CONCACAF, AFC, CONMEBOL and UEFA.



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom