Should the US be neutral on Israel-Palestine? | Head to Head

Published on May 13, 2016

In this episode of Head to Head, Mehdi Hasan challenges Martin Indyk on the US-Israel relationship.

Formerly the United States' ambassador to Israel, assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs, and US special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in 2013-2014, Martin Indyk has been at the heart of US-Israel relations for several decades. He worked as adviser to US President Bill Clinton and was a member of his negotiating team at the Camp David talks in 2000.

We challenge him on whether the US has been an unbiased mediator in peace talks, whether its role has been to play "Israel's lawyer", and the consequences for peace in the Middle East.


More from Head to Head on:

YouTube - http://aje.io/4a46
Facebook - http://facebook.com/AJHeadToHead
Twitter - http://twitter.com/AJHeadToHead
Website - http://aljazeera.com/headtohead

