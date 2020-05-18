#ChaseHudson #LilHuddy #CharliDamelio

Lil Huddy Gets EMOTIONAL Post Charli D'Amelio Split!

Clevver News
4.7M
5,810 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#ChaseHudson #LilHuddy #CharliDamelio

Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy has quickly become one of the biggest creators on TikTok, with around 20 million followers on the platform, but he just got real deep with his fans about his struggles before internet stardom.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and if you’re a fan of Tik Tok you’ve definitely heard of or seen Chase Hudson.

Whether it was his high profile relationship with Charli D’Amelio, some Hype House drama, or you just came across him dancing on your For You Page, he’s one of the most followed Tik Tok creators.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to