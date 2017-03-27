F. William Engdahl | The Gods of Money – How America Was Hijacked

Published on Mar 27, 2017

Source: http://gunsandbutter.org

http://williamengdahl.com

http://information-machine.blogspot.com



The Gods Of Money: How America Was Hijacked

Guest: F. William Engdahl



Finance analyzed as power; Alexander Hamilton's First Bank of the United States; the War of 1812; central banking backed by the power of the state, but in private hands; a silent coup d'etat since 1945 by the international bankers of Wall Street;



the 1913 creation of the Federal Reserve as a private central bank; the US Constitution gives the monetary power to congress; President Andrew Jackson and the Second Bank of the United States; the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln arranged by London bankers because he issued Greenbacks to finance the Civil War; President John Kennedy assassinated five months after his proclamation to print silver certificates; the CIA's dark agenda;



the Bretton Woods Dollar System; the two pillars of US hegemony: the dollar's reserve status and the world's most powerful military; financial warfare against the Euro; debt slavery; fractional reserve banking; the US empire resembles Rome of the 4th Century.