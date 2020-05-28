#ThrowbackThursday

15 year-old Michael Phelps' first Olympic race | Throwback Thursday

Published on May 28, 2020

Relive the historic moment when 15 year-old Michael Phelps swam his first Olympic race at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. In Men's 200-metre Butterfly, Phelps won with a remarkable time of 1:57.30.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

