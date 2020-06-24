WorldCupAtHome | Netherlands 2-1 Brazil [Extended Highlights] | 2010 FIFA World Cup™

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Watch extended highlights of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™ quarter-final showdown between the Netherlands and Brazil.
#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B...
Relive other iconic #WorldCup matches in full: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WorldCupAtHome | Compilations: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
What makes the #WorldCup so great: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
One to Eleven | The FIFA World Cup Film: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...