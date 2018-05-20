Convert Raw to DNG? You might be making a mistake

You can convert your raw pictures into Adobe's DNG format to improve performance & save space... but it can break everything if you use a non-Adobe app to edit the raw files later. I discuss the advantages and disadvantages.

