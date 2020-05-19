#WeLiveFootball #FanMovement

Dynamic duo changing the landscape of football vlogging

Meet a dynamic duo that lives football every day with passion and flair. They wanted to share their love with the world and despite not knowing how to film or edit, they took a risk and dedicated themselves to a YouTube channel.

Their unique style, sense of humour and creative approach has hooked viewers who tune in week after week to see how they present football and especially how they support the women’s game. #WeLiveFootball #FanMovement

