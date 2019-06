Published on Jun 3, 2019

The team at each game in France between 7 June - 7 July consists of the video assistant referee (VAR) and his/her two assistant video assistant referees (AVARs). All of them are top FIFA match officials.



27 referees and 47 assistant referees, representing 42 different countries were selected for the #FIFAWWC. Ten of the fifteen selected video match officials were VARs or referees at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.



