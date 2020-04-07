James Charles DRAGGED For 'Mugshot' Challenge On TikTok!

Published on Apr 7, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JamesCharles #MugshotChallenge #TikTok



It’s safe to say James Charles is no stranger to scandal, but now he’s involved in some Tik Tok drama that has fans disappointed on a whole new level. I mean will this TikTok drama ever end?!?



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio. And James Charles has found himself at the center of some drama yet again.



So after posting some pics of himself sporting a makeup look inspired by TikTok's “Mugshot Challenge,” some fans were not happy.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr