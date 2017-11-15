Shapeshifting Deepstaria Jelly | Nautilus Live

Published on Nov 15, 2017

During these first ever ROV dives in Revillagigedo Archipelago, the Nautilus team has encountered some truly otherworldly organisms. This Deepstaria jelly awed us with its shapeshifting abilities as its bag-like bell inflated and undulated with current created by movement of ROV Hercules. Capturing prey in its voluminous bell, a strikingly geometric network of canals delivers nutrients throughout this large jelly’s body.



This close encounter was captured with both our normal ROV Hercules HD camera and a low light camera for bioluminescence designed by Dr. Brennan Phillips at University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography and David Gruber at the City College of New York/Baruch College.

