Published on Feb 12, 2018

We've put together a collection of the top 5 Olympic moments in Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding including Kaitlyn Farrington, Torah Bright, Kelly Clark & more. Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com