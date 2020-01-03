Justin Bieber Cost YouTube $20 MILLION Dollars!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

We all know that Justin Bieber has a lot of exciting projects in store for this year. Along with releasing new music, he dropped a trailer for his upcoming YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. And let me just say, this docu-series was not cheap to make.



What's up? It's Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and it's pretty much impossible to go on social media right now and not see some sort of promotion from Justin Bieber.



He has been spamming us non stop with his posts about his new song Yummy. Like seriously there are TONS of posts about this song. It was impossible to miss it.



And now that the song is out and we’ve listened to it, we are certain that it’s all about his bride, Hailey Bieber.



Let’s break down these lyrics for a minute before we get into anything else, because they are definitely worth talking about.



The song starts off with the chorus, which is basically Justin saying Hailey is yummy over and over again. As he sings quote, "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy”



Then the first verse and pre-chorus come in, and brace yourselves because this is where it gets somewhat sexual.



Justin’s lyrics go, "Bonafide stallion / It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain't on the side, you're number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)."



And in the bridge, Justin sings about just how happy he is to be with Hailey.



He says quote, "Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way / Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face / I'm elated that you are my lady."



The official music video for Justin’s song "Yummy" is set to drop tomorrow, and given the subject matter of the song, it's definitely possible that Hailey could be in the video too.



This single came fresh off the heels of Justin announcing his upcoming album and tour.



But amidst all the talk and posts about his new music, you may have missed his posts about his upcoming docu-series.



The 10 episode series will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.



And we can’t help but note that this project is a full-circle moment for Justin, who actually got his start by posting videos on YouTube.



Brings a tear to my eye just thinking about it!



And the trailer for Seasons promises a "raw" look at Justin’s life.



The description of the trailer says quote, “For the very first time, the world's biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”



And the description is definitely right, this series look emotional.



But a series of this production value, certainly doesn’t come cheap. YouTube is up there with the big dogs when it comes to how much they are spending on series like this.



And apparently Justin’s new series is YouTube’s most expensive original production ever.



We all know that this isn’t YouTube’s first music -focused originals.



They have worked on projects with celebs like Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato.



But while those were single films or miniseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons is a lengthy 10 episodes and gives a full, behind-the-scenes look at two years of Justin’s life and the making of his upcoming album Seasons.



According to Variety, the series cost YouTube more than $2 million per episode, putting its total cost at over $20 million.



And while $20 million seems like a LOT of money, especially for YouTube, it actually is on the low side when it comes to other recent digital documentary deals featuring music industry stars.



I'm Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and I'll catch you next time.





