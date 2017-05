Published on May 14, 2017

On February 10, 2006; one of the world's greatest tenors, Luciano Pavarotti made his final public performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Torino 2006 Olympic Winter Games in his home country of Italy. The emotional interpretation of "Nessun Dorma" - from Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot - will be forever in the hall of Classic Olympic Moments.



