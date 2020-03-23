Sophie Turner SHADES Evangeline Lilly Over Coronavirus!

Published on Mar 23, 2020

Sophie Turner is one of thousands of celebrities using their platform to send a virtual PSA to the world to stay indoors, even if that means shading others, like Evangeline Lily, who openly disagrees with the rest of the world and refuses to practice safe measures.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and don’t worry, Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just going to be working from home to do our part in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.



Ok, so is it just me, or all because of the pandemic are people now JUST finding out about this whole Instagram Live thing?



I do have to admit, though, it’s a great way to stream a much more intimate virtual session with your followers, not to mention MANY fitness companies have live-streamed full workouts while we’re all practicing self-isolating.



